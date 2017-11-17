Police look for man who exposed himself in Sugar Land Town Square store

Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself and touched a woman inside a Sugar Land Town Square store.The alleged incident happened in the middle of the afternoon, inside a packed store.Security video shows a man pull down his pants and touch a woman."I think it's kind of shocking if you think about it," shopper Karen Swindler said. "It's a beautiful area with a lot of people coming around to think that it's happening at 2:30 in the afternoon.""It's disturbing," shopper Ruby Cotton said. "My kids hang out here. My teenagers hang out here."Two weeks ago, officers said a man followed a woman from Zoes Kitchen to Twenty-Two Fifty Interiors.Police said they haven't made an arrest.The suspect wasn't just caught on camera inside the store. Employees said Town Square cameras caught him as well.After this incident some shoppers would like to see more cameras."I would like to see security. I'm actually one of those that's a fan of videos because if something does happen, whether it was me, or my daughter, or someone else, I would like to have video cameras that can identify the person and make sure we take action," Swindler said.Twenty-Two Fifty Interiors shared the video with ABC13.Employees hope someone recognizes the suspect."Completely shocked," Twenty-Two Fifty Interiors manager Sara Demasi said. "I couldn't imagine something like that happening in our store, especially the day of our open house. There must have been 40 people in our store."As for the victim, employees said she's struggling to understand how this happened to her."She's just very shaken up," Demasi said. "She's handling it well. I think she just wants justice the same that we do. Just to have him found so he doesn't do it to somebody else."