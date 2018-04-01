Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia

Police are investigating five suspected sex abuse cases involving children at "swinging" parties in Australia.New video shows police going into one of the homes where the suspected abuse took place.Police said some of the children were drugged and abused during sex parties organized by several adults. The Western Australia Police Force posted an update on its Facebook page saying, "the Taskforce was launched last month following the discovery of a recording device by a member of the public, which contained videos showing adults, both male and a female, engaging in sexual acts with the 8-year-old girl."Police allege those adults include the girl's mother, her step-father and a male friend of both. "So far, three people have been arrested on a total of 23 charges in relation to the alleged sexual abuse," said police.Officials have searched six properties in Perth and Western Australia and expect to make more arrests.