EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2300561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel.

Police have identified a man whose body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel last week.Investigators said barge workers spotted the victim just before 9 a.m. Saturday near 75th Street at Navigation.Police identified the victim as Vernice Redd.The Houston Police Dive Team was called to assist in pulling Redd from the water.His cause of death is pending an autopsy. Investigators were not able to say why Redd was found in the water.Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.