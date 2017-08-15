Police identify man whose body was found in Houston Ship Channel

EMBED </>More Videos

The man's body was found floating in the water on Saturday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have identified a man whose body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel last week.

Investigators said barge workers spotted the victim just before 9 a.m. Saturday near 75th Street at Navigation.

Police identified the victim as Vernice Redd.

The Houston Police Dive Team was called to assist in pulling Redd from the water.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy. Investigators were not able to say why Redd was found in the water.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel
EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman after rape ignored
Show More
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
More News
Top Video
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman after rape ignored
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
'Arcade' adds splash of bold color to Discovery Green
More Video