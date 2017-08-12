Police: Postal worker carjacked while delivering mail in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are searching for the suspected carjacker not far from Chimney Rock.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who got away with a postal worker's vehicle in southwest Houston.

Officers are on Presidio Drive near Court Road, not far from Chimney Rock.

Investigations said the postal worker was carjacked while delivering mail on their route. He or she was not injured.

The stolen truck was recovered at Windsor Village Community Park and the suspect has been arrested.

Stay with ABC13 for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingpostal servicemailmanstolen carHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Deadly chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
Trump blames 'many sides' in deadly Virginia violence
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
TAKE CAUTION: Heat Advisory in Houston until 7 p.m.
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Yoga & Hops: A perfect pairing
Show More
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Doomsday preppers: Go inside an underground bunker
More News
Top Video
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Man charged $30k for helicopter ride after snake bite
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
More Video