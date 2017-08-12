HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who got away with a postal worker's vehicle in southwest Houston.
Officers are on Presidio Drive near Court Road, not far from Chimney Rock.
Investigations said the postal worker was carjacked while delivering mail on their route. He or she was not injured.
The stolen truck was recovered at Windsor Village Community Park and the suspect has been arrested.
