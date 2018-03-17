Police: Gunman kills ex-wife at California mall, wounds self

EMBED </>More Videos

Twitter users provided video of the scene outside a Thousand Oaks mall after a shooting Saturday, March 17, 2018.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A man argued with his former wife at a Southern California mall before shooting her to death and turning the gun on himself, authorities said, leading shoppers to run into stores and out the exits Saturday.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles-area gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital, officials said. He was in critical condition, the Ventura County Star newspaper reported .

The man went to a store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, and had an argument with the 30-year-old victim before shooting her, Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

The divorced couple have children, who have been found safe, said Buschow, adding that initial indications show the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide.

The gunshots at the shopping center with open-air and indoor shopping space led to some chaos and a lockdown.

Jeffrey Simpson, 17, was shopping with his mother at a department store when an announcement came over the intercom about a threat outside the mall.

"I went to Nordstrom to get pants, and the next thing I know, the doors are being sealed," Simpson told The Associated Press.

He said he and his mom were "a little shaken" but OK. They were in the store for more than an hour but shoppers were free to move around and employees were helping people stay comfortable and calm, Simpson said.

Matt Lemieux told the newspaper that he was working on his computer inside a coffee store when he suddenly saw "a whole group of people" running by.

"It was creepy," he said.


Another Twitter user took video inside the mall showing stores on lockdown amid the emergency response:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video