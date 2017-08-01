Police: Two Verizon stores robbed by group of men in Conroe

A group of men is on the run after robbing two Verizon stores this evening, Conroe police said.

Officers are searching on I-45 for a black Pontiac car with four, possibly five men inside.

Investigators have not given the media a license plate for this vehicle, but believe the suspects may be traveling southbound on I-45.



Conroe police said the robbers hit two Verizon stores, one on South Loop 336 and the other on State Highway 105, near I-45.

