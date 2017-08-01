Conroe Police are searching for a black Pontiac car with four or five black males inside who robbed two Verizon... https://t.co/gRHBX8Eupe — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 2, 2017

A group of men is on the run after robbing two Verizon stores this evening, Conroe police said.Officers are searching on I-45 for a black Pontiac car with four, possibly five men inside.Investigators have not given the media a license plate for this vehicle, but believe the suspects may be traveling southbound on I-45.Conroe police said the robbers hit two Verizon stores, one on South Loop 336 and the other on State Highway 105, near I-45.We have a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details on Eyewitness News at 10.