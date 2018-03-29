Police: Girl returned to Yates HS with 21-year-old brother, attacked 13-year-old boy

21-year-old accused of attacking 13-year-old at Yates HS.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old Jack Yates High School student is spending his fourth day in the hospital after he was choked and beaten on campus, police said.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in an argument before school with a 14-year-old girl. The girl returned to the campus with her 21-year-old brother, Edward Newman, police said.

Newman is accused of choking the 13-year-old until he blacked out and knocked him to the ground.

"I hope justice is done for my son," said the teen's mother, Reneshier Hall. "He has a long road to recovery. What happened should not have happened to my son or anyone."

Newman was charged with injury to a child and the 14-year-old girl was charged with assault.

Houston ISD released the following statement:

"A Yates High School student was assaulted before school began Monday morning. The campus police officer notified the victim's parents immediately after the incident was reported. The 21-year old suspect has been arrested and charged with felony injury to a child. A second suspect, who attends Yates, also faces criminal charges as well as disciplinary action according to the Student Code of Conduct in connection to the assault."
