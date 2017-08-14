Police: Garbage truck driver at fault in crash that killed woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in SW Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning new details after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to the scene in the 6800 block of Gessner at Bellaire around 9:30 a.m., where a woman was struck by a City of Houston solid waste truck.

Investigators said this afternoon the driver was traveling northbound on S. Gessner when they made an illegal right turn onto Bellaire, striking the woman.


The victim died at the scene. She has not been identified by police.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this point while police continue their investigation.

Investigators said the driver of the city truck didn't realize she had hit someone at first. It wasn't until another driver flagged her down that she realized what had taken place.

The driver stopped at that point, and was cooperating with police.

Police said some of the victim's personal belongings were found alongside her body, strewn about on the roadway.

Investigators said earlier they hoped to speak to the driver who flagged down the garbage truck driver, as well as any other possible witnesses.

Police also wanted to find surveillance video that might shed light on what happened.

No information on the driver's record was available from police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
accidentpedestrian struckHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Taylor Swift's allegation that she was groped heads to jury
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Show More
Man stabbed to death in dispute over parking spot
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Father hit by car while helping daughter hurt in wreck
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
More News
Top Video
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
TABC plans back-to-school stings
More Video