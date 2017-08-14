Breaking: Houston solid waste truck struck and killed pedestrian at Gessner and Bellaire @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/HBxxvb5s7K — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 14, 2017

We're learning new details after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in southwest Houston.Houston police were called to the scene in the 6800 block of Gessner at Bellaire around 9:30 a.m., where a woman was struck by a City of Houston solid waste truck.Investigators said this afternoon the driver was traveling northbound on S. Gessner when they made an illegal right turn onto Bellaire, striking the woman.The victim died at the scene. She has not been identified by police.No charges have been filed against the driver at this point while police continue their investigation.Investigators said the driver of the city truck didn't realize she had hit someone at first. It wasn't until another driver flagged her down that she realized what had taken place.The driver stopped at that point, and was cooperating with police.Police said some of the victim's personal belongings were found alongside her body, strewn about on the roadway.Investigators said earlier they hoped to speak to the driver who flagged down the garbage truck driver, as well as any other possible witnesses.Police also wanted to find surveillance video that might shed light on what happened.No information on the driver's record was available from police.