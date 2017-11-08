Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash in NE Houston

Officers escorted an ambulance to the hospital after an HPD officer was involved in an accident in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police say an officer heading to a call was injured when another driver struck the officer's patrol vehicle.

The violent crash happened in the 9400 block of Homestead Road at Tidwell.

Investigators said two officers were headed east on Tidwell with their lights and sirens on when the vehicle careened into the cruiser.

The patrol vehicle spun several times, striking three other cars.

Reporter Chauncy Glover captured this video of the crash aftermath in northeast Houston.



Traffic cameras caught the moment officers began escorting an ambulance carrying the injured cop to the hospital.

John Cannon with HPD says the officer was transported with "non-life threatening injuries."

The passenger and driver of the other vehicle were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

