Authorities: Drunk mom accused of putting 12-year-old daughter on lap, behind the wheel

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges for allegedly having her 12-year-old child in her lap while she was driving her car.

A witness said the 12-year-old girl was actually driving the car.

"It just blew my mind. Speechless," witness Nathan Tietz said.

He told WITI-TV that 41-year-old Amanda Hauke was driving erratically and kept her eyes off the road for long periods of time.

"I've never seen anything like that before," he said.

Tietz took out his cell phone and called police.

"We look over and there is a child sitting in the front seat with her mom and the child is steering the car. All over the place," he said.

Dashcam video showed her failing a sobriety test. She blew a .126 when given a breathalyzer.

Hauke is facing jail time.
