SMASH AND GRAB

PD: Burglars hit shoe, clothing stores inside West Oaks Mall

At least 2 arrested in reported breakin at West Oaks Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say one of two people arrested overnight during a smash-and-grab burglary investigation at West Oaks Mall hid inside the shopping complex before a police dog got to him.

The break-in was reported at around 2:30 a.m.

According to Houston police, at least two people broke into two shoe stores, a couple of clothing stores and a cell phone retailer.

Police arrested one person shortly after they arrived. The other person was caught by a HPD canine.

Police are looking into a possible third person involved in the case.
