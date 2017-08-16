Police say one of two people arrested overnight during a smash-and-grab burglary investigation at West Oaks Mall hid inside the shopping complex before a police dog got to him.The break-in was reported at around 2:30 a.m.According to Houston police, at least two people broke into two shoe stores, a couple of clothing stores and a cell phone retailer.Police arrested one person shortly after they arrived. The other person was caught by a HPD canine.Police are looking into a possible third person involved in the case.