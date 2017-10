EMBED >More News Videos A 9-year-old child was accidentally shot earlier this evening, Houston police said.

A 9-year-old child was caught in the gunfire of an accidental shooting, according to police.Eyewitness News has learned the child was shot in the arm and the leg at a home in the 8000 block of Boone Street.Houston police said they have a person of interest in custody and are working to get more details on what led to the gunshots.The child was stable when they were taken to the hospital.