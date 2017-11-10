U.S. & WORLD

Arkansas police department apologizes for 'confusing' fentanyl warning

LEACHVILLE, Arkansas (KTRK) --
An Arkansas police department is walking back its warning about the harm of shopping cart handles coated with dangerous drug residue.

The Leachville Police Department advised Facebook users to wipe down the handles of grocery carts.

"The police chief suggests you do it also because of all the problems with drugs nowadays and if they have Fentanyl or something like that still on their hands and they touch that cart handle and then you do, it can get into your system," said the police department.

While exposure to drugs like Fentanyl can cause potential death, fact-checking website Snopes dispelled the claim, citing no legitimate cases in which skin contact resulted in the serious health issues.

Later Thursday, the police department explained its reason for the post and delete it.

"The post about the fentanyl was sent so (sic) me from another officer at another Department. I simply shared it. I'm (sic) should have checked into it further before I posted it. Sorry for the confusion," the police department posted on Facebook.

TV station KWCH reported on the warning, but viewers were skeptical.

