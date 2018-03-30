Police chase ends with suspect crashing into HPD patrol station

Houston police said a chase with a suspect has ended in a crash at a patrol station.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a chase has ended with a suspect crashing through the front of an HPD patrol station in west Houston.

The police pursuit came to an end before 9 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Dairy Ashford near Richmond Avenue.

We do not know why police were following the suspect or whether anyone was injured.

