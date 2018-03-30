HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say a chase has ended with a suspect crashing through the front of an HPD patrol station in west Houston.
The police pursuit came to an end before 9 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Dairy Ashford near Richmond Avenue.
We do not know why police were following the suspect or whether anyone was injured.
HPD PIO en route to conclusion of police pursuit at Westside Patrol station at 3200 S Dairy Ashford where suspect crashed through the front of the patrol station. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2018