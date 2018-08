Joseph Holzberger, 19, was on a fireworks patrol when he saw two girls ages nine and 13 who had been swept off a sandbar. That's when the young cadet jumped into action.One of the girls went back under when Cadet Holzberger swam to a sandbar and helped save the girls. They are both expected to be okay.Police say the girls' parents were not there at the time and Child Protective Services was notified.