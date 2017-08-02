SWAT and HNT responding to barricaded suspect at 11331 Raincove Drive. PIO enroute — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2017

Investigators say as many as three people are being held hostage at a home in northeast Houston.A SWAT team is on Raincove Drive near Homestead Road, where they are trying to communicate with a barricaded suspect inside the home.Houston police said this all began when a person who sounded like they were crying called 911 at around 3:20 this afternoon.Sometime thereafter, investigators determined they were dealing with a hostage situation.Reporter Marla Carter is at the scene, and will bring you new details as they are received.