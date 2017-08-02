Police: Barricaded suspect holding hostages inside NE Houston home

Police said they are dealing with a barricaded suspect inside a home in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say as many as three people are being held hostage at a home in northeast Houston.

A SWAT team is on Raincove Drive near Homestead Road, where they are trying to communicate with a barricaded suspect inside the home.

Houston police said this all began when a person who sounded like they were crying called 911 at around 3:20 this afternoon.

Sometime thereafter, investigators determined they were dealing with a hostage situation.


Reporter Marla Carter is at the scene, and will bring you new details as they are received.

