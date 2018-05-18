  • LIVE VIDEO Bartender charged in DWI crash now in court

Police arrest masked man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas

Las Vegas PD arrest man with fake gun at mall (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police say officers have arrested a masked man at a mall, which had been evacuated after reports of a gunman. However, police say the gun appears to be a fake.

Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says no shots were fired at the Boulevard Mall and no injuries have been reported.

Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted several searches of the mall before finding the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.
