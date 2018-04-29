SEXUAL ASSAULT

3 Marines accused of raping Tulane University student

Three marines charged with rape in Louisiana (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Three Marines have been accused of sexually assaulting a Tulane University student and her friend earlier this month.

According to WDSU-TV, the alleged attacks were reported to New Orleans police on April 15.

Tulane campus police were also notified.

According to authorities, the student said that she and her friend were raped by several men.

Officials say Antonio Landrum, 18, was arrested on a third-degree rape charge.

Alexander Davenport, 20, and Jared Anderson, 18, have been arrested on first-degree rape charges.

All three men were stationed in New Orleans.

Tulane students reacted to the arrests.

"Better late than never. The fact they're in custody says a lot about the school stepping up and taking responsibility for the situation," a student said.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
