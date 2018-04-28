2 arrested after attempting to steal 1000 gallons of diesel fuel from a water plant in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer spotted two people trying to steal diesel from a water plant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department have arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a water facility in an attempt to steal diesel fuel Saturday morning.

An HPD officer noticed an open gate at the City of Houston Water Treatment Plant around 1:00 a.m.

When the officer approached the open gate he noticed an unknown woman at the gate, and arrested her.

After detaining the woman, the officer also noticed a truck with a trailer on the property. When the officer approached the driver of the truck he attempted to flee, ramming into a gate and a city vehicle.

The officer was able to arrest the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators say the officer found about 1000 gallons of diesel loaded on the suspect's truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fuel spillattempted robberyhouston police department
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10-year-old found dead at east Houston apartment complex
Rockets to meet Utah Jazz in 2nd round of NBA playoffs
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
Trio of Texans picks fulfill needs on day 2 of NFL Draft
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition
Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County
Show More
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
Author Keith Komos: 'Nightmare' California killer's reign is over
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
More News