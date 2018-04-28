The Houston Police Department have arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a water facility in an attempt to steal diesel fuel Saturday morning.An HPD officer noticed an open gate at the City of Houston Water Treatment Plant around 1:00 a.m.When the officer approached the open gate he noticed an unknown woman at the gate, and arrested her.After detaining the woman, the officer also noticed a truck with a trailer on the property. When the officer approached the driver of the truck he attempted to flee, ramming into a gate and a city vehicle.The officer was able to arrest the driver of the vehicle.Investigators say the officer found about 1000 gallons of diesel loaded on the suspect's truck.