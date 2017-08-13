17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities discovered a truck of undocumented immigrants in South Texas. (KTRK)

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
A family member reportedly tipped police off to a smuggling operation where 17 undocumented immigrants were found in a trailer not far from the border.

Police found the trailer Sunday afternoon at a rest stop in Edinburg, Texas, after a relative in Mexico called authorities.

Upon arrival, first responders began knocking on trailers parked around the rest stop until they located the immigrants, who came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Romania.

Immigration officials and other law enforcement are at the scene in Edinburg.



A man and a woman were detained in connection with the incident.

The condition of the people who were found inside the trailer is not known.

Sunday's discovery comes less than a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio.

Ten people died after being smuggled into the country in that case from heat exhaustion.

The driver in that case, James Matthew Bradley, 60, is now facing federal smuggling charges.

Driver charged in human smuggling case says he had 'no idea' what was in truck
EMBED More News Videos

Driver says he was "unaware" of immigrants inside trailer, Kevin Quinn reports.


Survivor in human smuggling case says people cried, asked for water
EMBED More News Videos

The driver in the deadly human smuggling case said he had no idea what was in the truck.

EMBED More News Videos

What the driver claimed happened in the immigrant smuggling attempt gone wrong

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
texas newssmugglingimmigrationmexicoTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
Powerball jackpot expected to climb to $430M
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
Murder suspect among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Show More
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 44 years later
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
More News
Top Video
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
Charlottesville suspect seen with racist group
Houston 7th grader wins 3 medals in Junior Olympics
More Video