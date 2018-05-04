Places to party for Cinco De Mayo

There are dozens of Cinco De Mayo parties and celebrations around town. Here is a list of some of the places hosting Cinco De Mayo events and parties.2200 Post Oak BlvdBrunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Krug de Mayo, champagne and oysters for $95. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., happy hour drink specials at the bar from Espolon tequila, Campari and Grand Marnier. Mariachi music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mexican-style crawfish boil ($25) and fish taco plates ($16)419 TravisFrom Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 6. live music, drink specials, photo booth, and a donkey!2000 EdwardsFamily Cultural Experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring regional samplings from Cuchara Restaurant and Jarritos, vendors will be selling treats like aguas frescas, churros, elote and more! Musical acts will take the main stage, complete with mariachis, ballet folklorico and Aztec dancers.3601 KirbyMargarita specials. 9 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with music, drink specials, and street food stand.6444 WestheimerFrom 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. house margaritas for $7.25, and $5 tamales, $4 flautitas, and $6 mini ceviche and nachos villasana. Mariachi music and deejay too.1039 Yale$5 margaritas all day and bringing back the Big Ass Frozen Margarita, served in a 16-ounce goblet for $16., 301 Milam5 p.m., Cinco de Mayo festivities at Market Square Park. concert in the park702 E 11th St9 a.m. - 11 p.m.$5 Margaritas All Day, $5 Tostadas,2 for 1 single tamales809 Congress AvenueLive music, Mariachis, performance from La Fuerza Dance Company, 2pm5334 Washington Avenue11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Participating Venues: Clutch Bar Houston, Lincoln Bar Houston, Fuego's Saloon, Concrete Cowboy6401 Woodway and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy.Margarita specials will be featured all day including Sylvia's House Margarita for $6.50.All-day drink specials on domestic beer, Texas martinis, and margaritas. May 6 offers $5 Tito's Bloody Marys all day.1600 WestheimerAll day specials as well as Cinco de Mayo Street Foods of Mexico Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by Happy Hour from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. live mariachi music from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.1777 Walker, Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cocktail specials for $7.50. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with special drinks presented by Espolon Tequila and Grand Marnier. Live music from 5 to 9 p.m.250 W. 19th St.Will be serving pozole, ceviche and campachana all day along with $5 margaritas, palomas and micheladas.1517 WestheimerParking lot party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with $6 Sauza margaritas.