Places to party for Cinco De Mayo

HOUSTON --There are dozens of Cinco De Mayo parties and celebrations around town. Here is a list of some of the places hosting Cinco De Mayo events and parties.
CARACOL
2200 Post Oak Blvd
Brunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Krug de Mayo, champagne and oysters for $95. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., happy hour drink specials at the bar from Espolon tequila, Campari and Grand Marnier. Mariachi music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mexican-style crawfish boil ($25) and fish taco plates ($16)
El Big Bad
419 Travis
From Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 6. live music, drink specials, photo booth, and a donkey!
Cinco in the City at Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards
Family Cultural Experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring regional samplings from Cuchara Restaurant and Jarritos, vendors will be selling treats like aguas frescas, churros, elote and more! Musical acts will take the main stage, complete with mariachis, ballet folklorico and Aztec dancers.
Pico's
3601 Kirby
Margarita specials. 9 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m. with music, drink specials, and street food stand.
El Patio
6444 Westheimer
From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. house margaritas for $7.25, and $5 tamales, $4 flautitas, and $6 mini ceviche and nachos villasana. Mariachi music and deejay too.
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale
$5 margaritas all day and bringing back the Big Ass Frozen Margarita, served in a 16-ounce goblet for $16.
Market Square Park, 301 Milam
5 p.m., Cinco de Mayo festivities at Market Square Park. concert in the park
Berryhill
702 E 11th St
9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
$5 Margaritas All Day, $5 Tostadas,2 for 1 single tamales
Henke Pillot
809 Congress Avenue
Live music, Mariachis, performance from La Fuerza Dance Company, 2pm
Washington Ave Block Party -
5334 Washington Avenue
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Participating Venues: Clutch Bar Houston, Lincoln Bar Houston, Fuego's Saloon, Concrete Cowboy
Sylvia's
6401 Woodway and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy.
Margarita specials will be featured all day including Sylvia's House Margarita for $6.50.
Chuy's
All-day drink specials on domestic beer, Texas martinis, and margaritas. May 6 offers $5 Tito's Bloody Marys all day.
Hugo's
1600 Westheimer
All day specials as well as Cinco de Mayo Street Foods of Mexico Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by Happy Hour from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. live mariachi music from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Xochi
1777 Walker, Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cocktail specials for $7.50. From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a happy hour with special drinks presented by Espolon Tequila and Grand Marnier. Live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
Alice Blue
250 W. 19th St.
Will be serving pozole, ceviche and campachana all day along with $5 margaritas, palomas and micheladas.
Pistolero's
1517 Westheimer
Parking lot party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with $6 Sauza margaritas.