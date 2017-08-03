PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Pickup hits and injures 17-year-old on Hwy 6 in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A teen is in a hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 6 in Alvin overnight.

The 17-year-old was struck at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the highway near County Road 925.

Authorities say the teen was standing in a moving lane of traffic when she was hit.

The driver of the truck stopped to help the girl. The teen was flown from the scene to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, deputies say. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
