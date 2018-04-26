PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, after being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbysexual assaulttrialpennsylvania news
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
11 vehicles involved in parking garage fire at UH
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Show More
Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital
Woman allegedly tries to kill daughter in fight over chores
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
1 dead after apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
More News