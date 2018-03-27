Driver opens fire at Conroe police officer during traffic stop

Conroe police searching for suspect who fired at an officer during a traffic stop.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
There was a close call for a police officer in Conroe this morning, when a suspect opened fire at nearly point blank range. That suspect got away, but the officer's bodycam managed to catch a photo of him first.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near I-45 and Gladstell Street.

The officer performed a traffic stop, when a black Lexus had a headlight out. When he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and fired through the window. The officer narrowly missed being hit. At first, he reportedly thought he might have been struck after hearing the bullet whiz past.

As the driver pulled away, the officer fired at the car. It's not known if anyone was hit.

A few minutes later, the car was found abandoned on fire a short distance away.

Police released a photo of the driver from the officer's bodycam footage. The suspect remains on the loose. If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, you're asked to contact Sgt. S. McCann at 936-522-3341.
