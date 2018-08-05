CARR FIRE

PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. PG&E tells ABC News a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when some kind of accident happened. (Emily Hajec/Little Wishes Photography)

REDDING, California --
A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. PG&E says a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when a vehicle accident occurred.

The victim has been identified as Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, and worked as an apprentice lineman for PG&E.

"Safety of our employees and customers is PG&E's top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, their family, and our extended team. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident," as PG&E spokesperson said.

This comes as President Trump approves a major disaster declaration.

The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. The massive wildfire has grown to 154,524 acres and is 41 percent contained.

A GoFundMe has been created for Jairus Ayeta's family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Fireu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARR FIRE
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News