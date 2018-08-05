PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire

REDDING, California --A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. PG&E says a crew member was doing restoration work in Shasta County when a vehicle accident occurred.
The victim has been identified as Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, and worked as an apprentice lineman for PG&E.
"Safety of our employees and customers is PG&E's top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, their family, and our extended team. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident," as PG&E spokesperson said.
This comes as President Trump approves a major disaster declaration.
The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. The massive wildfire has grown to 154,524 acres and is 41 percent contained.
A GoFundMe has been created for Jairus Ayeta's family.