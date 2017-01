A Galleria-area family is looking for a service dog that went missing this weekend.The dog, Prancer, went missing near the intersection of Sage and Westheimer on Friday evening. At the time of her disappearance, Prancer was not wearing a collar, but she is microchipped.Prancer watches her owner's daughter for seizures as she sleeps.If you see the dog, please call our ABC13 newsroom at 713-669-1313.