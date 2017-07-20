BIRDS

Woman convicted of murder witnessed by pet parrot

EMBED </>More Videos

A parrot is the key witness in a murder trial (KTRK)

WHITE CLOUD, Michigan --
A jury has convicted a western Michigan woman of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot.

The Newaygo County jury deliberated about eight hours before finding 49-year-old Glenna Duram guilty Wednesday of killing 46-year-old Martin Duram. He was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated "don't (expletive) shoot" in Martin Duram's voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram's death.

Duram is due to be sentenced Aug. 28 on the murder and a felony firearm charge.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsbirdstrialmurderu.s. & worldbuzzworthyMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BIRDS
Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington, D.C.
Bald eagle rescued in nation's capital
Geese dump droppings on 17 Disneyland guests
Peacock goes on bender inside liquor store
More birds
PETS
Meet Spamela Hamerson: Houston pig up for adoption
MUST SEE: Firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
More Pets
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson asks parole board to set him free
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Riding teacher accused of sexually assaulting child
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride
NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control
Deputies find 2 men dead inside Montgomery Co. home
MUST SEE: Firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire
Meet Spamela Hamerson: Houston pig up for adoption
Show More
Dikembe Mutombo interested in Rockets ownership
Thousands of roaches invade neighborhood
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Mom of slain teen reportedly confesses to robbery
'I didn't kill him': Man freed in boy's death shares message
More News
Top Video
NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control
Dikembe Mutombo interested in Rockets ownership
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Meet Spamela Hamerson: Houston pig up for adoption
More Video