PICK YOUR PET

What you need to know when adopting a cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Thinking of adopting a cat? Here are the things you need to know before you take the plunge. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're thinking of adopting a cat, you're in for quite a treat! But before you take the plunge, consider the following tips for first-time adopters provided by the Houston SPCA:

  1. Consider where your cat is going to live (indoor our outdoor) and what areas he or she will be allowed to access. If you plan to have an indoor cat, be sure to pet-proof your home.
  2. Schedule monthly prevention appointments and yearly vet visits to keep Kitty healthy.
  3. Cats need playtime and socialization. Many cats are overweight because they are not getting sufficient exercise during the day, so plan to keep your cat active.
  4. Ensure that everyone in the household is ready for a cat, and make sure nobody has a cat allergy.
  5. It can take time for your cat to adjust to a new space. Do not expect your pet to immediately acclimate with your home. If you are adopting more than one cat, each should have its own litter box for maximum comfort.
  6. Make sure your animal is easily identifiable via microchip or tag, and keep registration information current.
  7. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate feeding amount and type of food for your new four-legged friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsadoptionSPCApet adoptioncatspick your petHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PICK YOUR PET
PHOTOS: Fur-ever friends, Fur-ever homes
Meet Deborah Wrigley's rescued animals
Adopting a dog? Here's what you need to know
More pick your pet
PETS
Cat rescued following storm named after meteorologist
Watch this dog play fetch with itself
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
Man calls ABC13 after told not to feed dumped puppy
More Pets
Top Stories
Mom of murdered 4-year-old talks about case
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
High amount of bird deaths spark petition in Galveston
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle released
Community leaders call for end to Al Green threats
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Show More
Driver uses YouTube to show bad driving in Houston
4 children hurt after bouncy house swept into air
Body matching missing swimmer recovered
Mexican businessman to market 'Trump' toilet paper
Man faces charges in fight against church fence
More News
Top Video
High amount of bird deaths spark petition in Galveston
Mom of murdered 4-year-old talks about case
4 children hurt after bouncy house swept into air
Driver uses YouTube to show bad driving in Houston
More Video