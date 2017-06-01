What you need to know when adopting a cat

Consider where your cat is going to live (indoor our outdoor) and what areas he or she will be allowed to access. If you plan to have an indoor cat, be sure to pet-proof your home. Schedule monthly prevention appointments and yearly vet visits to keep Kitty healthy. Cats need playtime and socialization. Many cats are overweight because they are not getting sufficient exercise during the day, so plan to keep your cat active. Ensure that everyone in the household is ready for a cat, and make sure nobody has a cat allergy. It can take time for your cat to adjust to a new space. Do not expect your pet to immediately acclimate with your home. If you are adopting more than one cat, each should have its own litter box for maximum comfort. Make sure your animal is easily identifiable via microchip or tag, and keep registration information current. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate feeding amount and type of food for your new four-legged friend.

If you're thinking of adopting a cat, you're in for quite a treat! But before you take the plunge, consider the following tips for first-time adopters provided by the Houston SPCA: