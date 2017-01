Some of our furry, four-legged friends are like members of our family, so choosing a name is very important. Some owners even pick names that they think would match their pet's personality. Rover.com released a list of the top dog names in Houston. Max is tops the list for male dogs, while Bella is the no. 1 one choice for female dogs. A lot of dogs are also named after Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.MaxCharlieBuddyRockyDukeCooperTobyJackBentleyBearBellaLucyDaisyLolaSadieMaggieChloeMollySophieBaileyGo to the ABC13 Facebook page and let us know about your dog's name. And share your photos with us. Email news@abc13.com.