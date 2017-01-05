ANIMAL NEWS

Some of our furry, four-legged friends are like members of our family, so choosing a name is very important. Some owners even pick names that they think would match their pet's personality.

Rover.com released a list of the top dog names in Houston. Max is tops the list for male dogs, while Bella is the no. 1 one choice for female dogs. A lot of dogs are also named after Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Top 10 Male Dog Names

Max
Charlie
Buddy
Rocky
Duke
Cooper
Toby
Jack
Bentley
Bear

Top 10 Female Dog Names in Houston

Bella
Lucy
Daisy
Lola
Sadie
Maggie
Chloe
Molly
Sophie
Bailey

