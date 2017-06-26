HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --They provide love, companionship, and warmth. But, these five dog breeds are touted as the most expensive to own, according to GO Banking Rates.
Here's a breakdown of these pricey pets:
5. Golden Retriever
Average purchase cost: $1,000
Average cost per grooming: $56
Average medical cost per lifetime: $17,500
4. Irish Wolfhound
Average purchase cost: $1,800
Average cost per grooming: $65
Average medical cost per lifetime: $7,700
3. Portuguese Water Dog
Average purchase cost: $2,500
Average cost per grooming: $53
Average medical cost per lifetime: $2,700
2. Black Russian Terrier
Average purchase cost: $1,800
Average cost per grooming: $105
Average medical cost per lifetime: $6,000
1. Tibetan Mastiff
Average purchase cost: $2,500
Average cost per grooming: $70
Average medical cost per lifetime: $3,000
