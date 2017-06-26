PETS

These 5 dog breeds will cost you big money

These 5 dog breeds will cost you big $ (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They provide love, companionship, and warmth. But, these five dog breeds are touted as the most expensive to own, according to GO Banking Rates.

Here's a breakdown of these pricey pets:

5. Golden Retriever

Average purchase cost: $1,000
Average cost per grooming: $56
Average medical cost per lifetime: $17,500

4. Irish Wolfhound

Average purchase cost: $1,800
Average cost per grooming: $65
Average medical cost per lifetime: $7,700

3. Portuguese Water Dog

Average purchase cost: $2,500
Average cost per grooming: $53
Average medical cost per lifetime: $2,700

2. Black Russian Terrier

Average purchase cost: $1,800
Average cost per grooming: $105
Average medical cost per lifetime: $6,000

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Average purchase cost: $2,500
Average cost per grooming: $70
Average medical cost per lifetime: $3,000

