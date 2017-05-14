PETS

Study: Pets make you healthier and happier

EMBED </>More Videos

They're furry and fun, but did you know they can also make you healthier and happier?

Pets are playful and fun, but did you know they can also make you healthier and happier?

Research by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that pets can decrease your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels and feelings of loneliness.

Pets can also improve your health by pushing you outside for exercise and other activities.

They can increase your opportunities for socialization and help you make new friends, too, especially if your pet is a dog.

One study, funded by the National Institute of Health, found that dog owners who'd had heart attacks were significantly more likely to be alive one year later.

Dogs can even influence emotional and cognitive development in children.

Not a dog person? Cats make great companions, too.

Research by the CDC shows they can improve mood, provide emotional support and boost the overall morale of their owners.

Cats are credited with promoting socialization among physically or mentally disabled people and the elderly.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petspetdogcatshealth
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Police dog shot shielding partner from gunfire
'Saddest dog in the world' needs forever home
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
Adorable baby hippo enjoys dental check-up
More Pets
Top Stories
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
Deadly road rage shooting near Magnolia
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
Show More
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' is 'gut-wrenching'
Volunteers plant 1,000 plants along Buffalo Bayou
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Reward offered for credit card abuse suspect
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
Houston to get first LGBT-oriented retirement center
Need last-minute flowers? Fannin Flowers open overnight
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
More Video