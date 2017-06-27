Study: 1 in 3 cats, dogs overweight in US

Banfield Pet Hospital examined data from 2.5 million dogs and 500,000 cats around the country and found that approximately one-third are overweight.
Overweight pets experience higher incidences of arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.
The hospital, which has more than 900 centers across the country, urged pet owners to make exercise a priority for pets and avoid overfeeding.
Pet owners should remain vigilant about how much food pets are consuming. Treats throughout the day can dramatically throw off a cat or dog's nutrition -- owners should look for snacks that are low in sugar and calories.
SEE ALSO: What you need to know when adopting a cat
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff