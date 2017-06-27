Study: 1 in 3 cats, dogs overweight in US

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1813469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thinking of adopting a cat? Here are the things you need to know before you take the plunge.

America's obesity epidemic has spread to our furry friends, according to a new study.Banfield Pet Hospital examined data from 2.5 million dogs and 500,000 cats around the country and found that approximately one-third are overweight.Overweight pets experience higher incidences of arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.The hospital, which has more than 900 centers across the country, urged pet owners to make exercise a priority for pets and avoid overfeeding.Pet owners should remain vigilant about how much food pets are consuming. Treats throughout the day can dramatically throw off a cat or dog's nutrition -- owners should look for snacks that are low in sugar and calories.