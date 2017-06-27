PETS

Study: 1 in 3 cats, dogs overweight in US

EMBED </>More Videos

One in three cats and dogs are overweight, according to a new study. (Shutterstock)

America's obesity epidemic has spread to our furry friends, according to a new study.

Banfield Pet Hospital examined data from 2.5 million dogs and 500,000 cats around the country and found that approximately one-third are overweight.

Overweight pets experience higher incidences of arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.

The hospital, which has more than 900 centers across the country, urged pet owners to make exercise a priority for pets and avoid overfeeding.

Pet owners should remain vigilant about how much food pets are consuming. Treats throughout the day can dramatically throw off a cat or dog's nutrition -- owners should look for snacks that are low in sugar and calories.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know when adopting a cat
EMBED More News Videos

Thinking of adopting a cat? Here are the things you need to know before you take the plunge.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
petshealthnutritioncatsdogsobesity
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment
Adorable dog brings water to umpires during baseball game
Dog elected as mayor of small town
Family expected pet dog's ashes, got his frozen body
More Pets
Top Stories
Fmr. Friendswood cop charged with indecency with a child
Slow-moving storms could impact PM commute
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen relative
Memorial Hermann laying off 350 employees
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment
HPD cracking down on highly addictive and deadly drug
Show More
What you need to know about Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Houston looking for artists to paint new murals
Unruly passenger on flight released from federal custody
Future of Manvel Mansion, homeless vets altered
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
More News
Top Video
Fmr. Friendswood cop charged with indecency with a child
Adorable dog brings water to umpires during baseball game
Country music king George Strait's Bentley up for sale
Baby born on flight, given free birthday travel for life
More Video