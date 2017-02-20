PETS

Special delivery: US-born panda cub Bao Bao bound for China

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fans will be able to watch her departure from the zoo and airport on the zoo's Facebook page.

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The National Zoo is preparing to pack up its American-born panda cub Bao Bao for a one-way flight to China.

Bao Bao is scheduled to depart the National Zoo on Tuesday morning and travel to Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, where she'll board a special FedEx plane.

She'll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian. In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

Fans will be able to watch her departure from the zoo and airport on the zoo's Facebook page.

10:00 a.m. EST | Facebook Live: Bao Bao's Zoo Departure
Tune in to the Smithsonian's National Zoo's Facebook page to watch as Bao Bao departs from the Zoo.

1:30 p.m. EST | Facebook Live: Bao Bao at Dulles Airport
Tune in to the Smithsonian's National Zoo's Facebook page to watch as Bao Bao departs Dulles International Airport on the "FedEx Panda Express," a custom-decaled 777F aircraft.

Bao Bao delighted the zoo and panda fans when she was born Aug. 23, 2013. With Bao Bao's departure, the National Zoo will have three remaining pandas.
Related Topics:
petszoochina
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
PETS
A push for tougher penalties on pet harm
Irving woman sells horse to pay for own funeral
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Company offering employees paid 'pawternity' leave
More Pets
Top Stories
Flash Flood Watch cancelled, but wet day still ahead
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
2 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio
Starbucks customers orders 19-ingredient drink
Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
Show More
Struggling bunny rescued from storm waters
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
PHOTOS: 'Purple rain' in Houston
Houston Zoo is 2nd most visited zoo in country
Blood drive scheduled for Katy teen battling cancer
More News
Top Video
Starbucks customers orders 19-ingredient drink
Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
More Video