After not seeing each other since 2011, a soldier finally reunited with his IED Detection dog.David Herrera worked with Kash NO60 for seven months in Afghanistan. When the Marine met up with the dog in Tucson, Arizona, Kash immediately recognized him.The marine shared video of the adorable reunion on Facebook, saying "he knew exactly who I was when he smelt my scent.""Aww that's so cute! He looks so happy," commented one Facebook user."That is so awesome," commented another.