PETS

Fort Bend County Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ft. Bend Sheriff's Office posts funny coyote warning (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says they've been receiving calls concerning coyote sightings near Mission Glen and along Keegans Bayou. They want to stress to the public that they don't need to report every coyote sighting as they are native wildlife and live among us.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says coyotes may prey on a small, unattended pet, but are generally scared of people.

They continued to say there are certain behaviors that are cause for alarm.

They specifically highlighted:
  • Coyote carrying box marked "ACME"
  • Coyote dropping anvil from hot air balloon
  • Coyote posting signs such as "Detour" or "Free Bird Seed"
  • Coyote in possession of giant magnet
  • Coyote in possession of catapult
  • Coyote detonating explosives/TNT
  • Coyote launching self with giant crossbow


Meep Meep. Sounds like they're looking for Mr. Wile E. Coyote.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
petscoyoteswarningsheriffFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Kitten named Firecracker recovering from apparent fireworks injuries
Cat knows how to flush the toilet
More Pets
Top Stories
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
Show More
Soccer league orders no yelling by parents
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest
More News
Top Video
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
More Video