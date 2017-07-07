Coyote carrying box marked "ACME"

Coyote dropping anvil from hot air balloon

Coyote posting signs such as "Detour" or "Free Bird Seed"

Coyote in possession of giant magnet

Coyote in possession of catapult

Coyote detonating explosives/TNT

Coyote launching self with giant crossbow

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says they've been receiving calls concerning coyote sightings near Mission Glen and along Keegans Bayou. They want to stress to the public that they don't need to report every coyote sighting as they are native wildlife and live among us.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says coyotes may prey on a small, unattended pet, but are generally scared of people.They continued to say there are certain behaviors that are cause for alarm.They specifically highlighted:Meep Meep. Sounds like they're looking for Mr. Wile E. Coyote.