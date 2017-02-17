PETS

Senior dog living out bucket list adventure

EMBED </>More News Videos

18-year-old dachshund living out his bucket list adventure. (Kate Reidy/Facebook)

From flying on a plane to watching a baseball game, an 18-year-old dachshund is living out his final adventures thanks to his foster mom.

Morgan was adopted by Kate Reidy from Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) in Fort Myers, Florida. He was brought to the facility after his original owner died, according to ABC News.

"I really think he does enjoy himself," Reidy, 30, of Fort Meyers told ABC News. "Our adventures are usually an hour long, if that. I do think he enjoys it. Whenever I have his leash by the door ready to go, he runs right over. Maybe the day he doesn't run to the door, I'll know it's time to dial back."

"He loves to explore," she added. "Whenever we go out people pick him up and hug him and I think that's also something he enjoys."
Related Topics:
petsdogfeel gooddigital videotravel
Load Comments
Related
PETS
Pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar
Shelter cat siblings reunited by owners' romance
Dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
More Pets
Top Stories
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Scattered thundershowers bring hail, rain
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Should the Texans trade JJ Watt?
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
Show More
Wanted: Man sought for murder of common-law wife
Authorities repairing gas leak downtown
Soldier surprises son with fire truck homecoming
Google responds to girl's letter about job
Pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Authorities repairing gas leak downtown
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
More Video