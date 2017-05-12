'Saddest dog in the world' needs forever home

The "saddest dog in the world" is up for adoption yet again.Canadian nonprofit Rescue Dogs Match announced on Facebook last Friday that Lana, a nearly 3-year-old Lab mix labeled "the saddest dog in the world," has until May 20 to get into a foster or permanent home. It isn't clear what the group will do if she is not matched by that date.Lana was rescued by the organization in Ontario when she was a puppy. Before her rescue, she had to compete with 13 other puppies for food and developed behavioral issues as a result, the group said.Lana's first adoptive family returned her after almost a year, saying she exhibited behavioral issues, and her story went viral in 2015 after a Rescue Dogs Match post about her on Facebook with photo of her in a kennel.At the time, the group received more than 2,000 applications for Lana's adoption. She was placed in a temporary foster home but never found a permanent match.According to Rescue Dogs Match's May 5 Facebook post, Lana is "sweet and silly" but has a "tendency to shut down" if not around people she trusts. The group is looking for a home "where she will continue to be exposed to new situations with lots of positive reinforcement.""Her rescue team is committed to supporting her next, and hopefully final, adoptive family with training and time, as much as is needed to help her be truly forever home," the group wrote.Rescue Dogs Match said on Wednesday that it is reviewing all the adoption applications for Lana and will post updates soon on Facebook.Because of the influx of calls regarding Lana, it has set up a recorded message on its main telephone line to field inquiries about her, saying, "If this call is in regards to Lana, please read her bio on our website or Facebook page. If you feel you are a good match, please email to request an application to either foster or adopt. Please keep sharing Lana's story."In response to multiple comments about Lana's May 20 deadline, the the organization said that a specialized trainer would like her to be placed elsewhere by then and that it does not want her to be returned to a kennel.Rescue Dogs Match did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.