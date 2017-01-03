PETS

Puppy Bowl a real touchdown for Houston animal shelter

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Adjust your Puppy Bowl pools because Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII has drafted some adorable rescue pooches from Houston!

The Puppy Bowl is a mock pint-sized Super Bowl pre-taped inside a mini-stadium with pooches getting to the end zones. Only shelter puppies between 12 and 21 weeks old are allowed on the gridiron. This year, two puppies from Houston's Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) shelter are featured in the Puppy Bowl. Peekaboo and Duke are the puppies that will appear in the event.
PHOTOS: Adorable Puppy Bowl contestants
But for animal shelters, the show is more than a fun chance to watch puppies wrestle and play - it's been the opportunity of a lifetime because the Puppy Bowl reaches millions of people.

You can catch all the adorable action Sunday, February 3 starting at 2 p.m. CST on Animal Planet.
