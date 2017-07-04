PETS

Puppy abandoned in airport alongside note from 'abused' owner

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppy found in Las Vegas airport bathroom, with note from owner (Facebook/Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue/CMDR via Storyful)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
A 3-month-old miniature Chihuahua was left in the airport bathroom alongside a note from its former owner explaining how she was a victim of domestic abuse and couldn't afford to keep the puppy.

Someone found the puppy, named Chewy, at McCarren Airport in Las Vegas, and he was placed in the care of Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue.

The organization posted a photo of Chewy on Facebook with the handwritten note which read:
"Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much - please love and take care of him."

Chewy's story has touched a lot of people and the organization is close to finding him a new home.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff


Related Topics:
petsdomestic violencepuppyabuseanimal abuseNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
MEOW! Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville
Gorilla captivated by videos of baby gorillas
Dog lost for months reunited with owners
More Pets
Top Stories
Police: Woman was beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
LIVE VIDEO: Backstage pass to Freedom Over Texas
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Body of man recovered in Lake Livingston
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
Show More
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
Casket with infant human organs found on street
Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
More News
Top Video
Joey Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title, sets new record
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Man rescued from flood water with fire hose in China
Torso and leg found may belong to missing bartender
More Video