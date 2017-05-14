PETS

Police dog shot shielding partner from gunfire

K9 officer Kasper is being hailed as a hero after deputies say he took a bullet meant for his partner.

PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Dogs are called, "Man's best friend," for a reason.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K-9 was shot by a suspect who was presumed to be aiming for the K-9's officer.

PBSO said K-9 officer Kasper was hit by a bullet during a shootout with a suspect, but is going to recover.

Kasper was able to go home and reunite with his handler Saturday.

Phillip Oshea was accused of a shooting and robbery Friday night. Later that day, deputies came to apprehend him, and he fired shots at them.

Deputies returned fire, killing Oshea, but Kasper had already been hit while protecting his handler.

PBSO said Oshea, 46, had a warrant out for his arrest in North Carolina.

