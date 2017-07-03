PETS

Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
An international coffee trend is making its way into Nashville.

A couple launched a pop-up cafe unlike any other at the Mewsic Kitty Cafe. Guests can enjoy a cup of joe with a side of kitten cuddles.

And if you like the kittens, once you are finished, you can actually take them home. All the cats are up for adoption.

While the pop-up cat cafe ends Monday, the couple is hoping to permanently stay open by next year this time.

Houston recently opened its first cat cafe.

El Gato Coffee House launched in May at 508 Pecore St.

The cats are adoptable from the Houston Humane Society.
A cat cafe is headed to Houston. Katherine Whaley reports.

