HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for a new, cuddly pet? The Houston SPCA has an animal that might be perfect for you, especially if you're a fan of "Baywatch."
A user posted a photo of a pig up for adoption on Reddit, and although it isn't too unusual for the SPCA to house a pig, it's the name that has us squealing.
Meet Spamela Hamerson, the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig. The black and white pig is at the Houston Barn, waiting to be chosen by a farm animal-loving family.
If you're interested, fill out a farm animal application and make an appointment with the SPCA.
