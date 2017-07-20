PETS

Meet Spamela Hamerson: The Houston SPCA pig up for adoption

Spamela Hamerson is a Vietnamese Potbelly pig. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for a new, cuddly pet? The Houston SPCA has an animal that might be perfect for you, especially if you're a fan of "Baywatch."

A user posted a photo of a pig up for adoption on Reddit, and although it isn't too unusual for the SPCA to house a pig, it's the name that has us squealing.

Meet Spamela Hamerson, the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig. The black and white pig is at the Houston Barn, waiting to be chosen by a farm animal-loving family.

If you're interested, fill out a farm animal application and make an appointment with the SPCA.

RELATED: Hammy the pig adopted by family in Rosharon

The shelter tells us that the 125-pound porcine pig was adopted by a family in Rosharon with two sister pigs.

