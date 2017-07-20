EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1747818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shelter tells us that the 125-pound porcine pig was adopted by a family in Rosharon with two sister pigs.

Looking for a new, cuddly pet? The Houston SPCA has an animal that might be perfect for you, especially if you're a fan of "Baywatch."A user posted a photo of a pig up for adoption on Reddit, and although it isn't too unusual for the SPCA to house a pig, it's the name that has us squealing.Meet Spamela Hamerson, the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig. The black and white pig is at the Houston Barn, waiting to be chosen by a farm animal-loving family.If you're interested, fill out a farm animal application and make an appointment with the SPCA.