Lovable 35-pound cat has found a forever home

Symba is a 35-pound orange tabby that was surrendered to the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. (Humane Rescue Alliance/Facebook)

Symba, a 6-year-old orange tabby who weighs 35 pounds, has happily found a new family.


The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) in Washington, D.C. hoped to find an adopter who was committed to help Symba lose weight.

The cat was surrendered to the alliance about a week ago after his owner moved into a retirement home. Once Symba was brought to the HRA, he was placed under a supervised diet and exercise program.


The alliance said on Facebook, "Symba's new adopters are dedicated to getting him healthy by continuing on his current diet and exercise plan, and most importantly giving him the love and care he deserves so he can thrive long term."

