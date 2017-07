This poor hamster did not foresee getting stuck in the running wheel when another hamster decided he wanted to exercise himself.The video, which was recorded by Elder Sanchez this week, shows a hamster running on the wheel when another hamster jumps on the wheel and tosses the first hamster off.The little guy got stuck on the wheel bars, hanging on while his tormentor speeds around the wheel.Once he's finished exercising, the other hamster steps off and the first one jumps back in as if nothing had happened, only this time running slower.