Harris County Animal Shelter receives 59 puppies in under an hour

Can you help give them a home?

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Harris County Animal Shelter says they received a shocking 59 puppies in just under one hour Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the shelter, the puppies were taken in despite already being four times over capacity.

"The shelter is full," the shelter posted. "So full that sweet dogs and cats who have done nothing wrong but exist may never see sunshine and grass again."

If you'd like to give a puppy a permanent home, the Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Road and is open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those willing to temporarily house a dog are asked to email foster@hcphes.org.

