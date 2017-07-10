PETS

Kitten that lost three paws to abuse learning to walk in Spring

A local veterinarian says someone found a 14-week-old kitten with hair ties wrapped so tightly around its legs that three of its paws fell off.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The prognosis for a little kitten is better than you'd expect following a horrific case of animal cruelty. Pogo was just 14 weeks old when she was discovered with elastic hair ties wrapped around her paws.

Doctor Max Heimlich told Eyewitness News someone wrapped the bands so tight they cut off blood flow. Three of her paws fell off as a result.

"This is the worst. The absolute worst I've ever seen," said Dr. Heimlich. "This is not neglect. This abuse, physical abuse."

An observant boy named Brady found Pogo on Friday afternoon. He and his buddy discovered the injured animal in the mail room at the Parkside Place Apartments off FM 2920 Road near Spring.

"We saw a cat lying down. We didn't know what was wrong with it," said Brady. "We saw the feet. There was nothing there but bones."

Dr. Heimlich said Pogo will pull through the ordeal. He plans to take care for the kitten and take her home as his pet.

Dr. Heimlich says Pogo is now walking without pain, eating like a horse and is fever free.

When ABC13 visited Pogo, she was purring and happy despite being able to see her exposed bones.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is now investigating this case. Anyone with information on what happened to Pogo is asked to contact HCSO at 713-755-6044.

