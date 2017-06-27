PETS

Kitten loses three paws in horrific abuse case in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

A local veterinarian says someone found a 14-week-old kitten with hair ties wrapped so tightly around its legs that three of its paws fell off.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The prognosis for a little kitten is better than you'd expect following a horrific case of animal cruelty. Pogo is just 14-weeks-old. She is recovering tonight inside the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital.

Doctor Max Heimlich told Eyewitness News someone wrapped elastic hair ties around Pogo's paws. The bands were wound so tight it cut off blood flow. Three of her paws fell off as a result.

"This is the worst. The absolute worst I've ever seen," said Doctor Heimlich. "This is not neglect. This abuse, physical abuse."

An observant boy named Brady found Pogo on Friday afternoon. He and his buddy discovered the injured animal in the mail room at the Parkside Place Apartments off FM 2920 Road near Spring.

"We saw a cat lying down. We didn't know what was wrong with it," said Brady. "We saw the feet. There was nothing there but bones."

Dr. Heimlich said Pogo will pull through the ordeal. After her infection heals, her legs must be amputated. He plans to take care for the kitten and take her home as his pet.

When ABC13 visited Pogo, she was purring and happy despite being able to see her exposed bones.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is now investigating this case. Anyone with information on what happened to Pogo is asked to contact HCSO at 713-755-6044.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
petskittensanimal abuseanimal crueltySpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Family expected pet dog's ashes, got his frozen body
Puppy makes friends with goats
Adorable dog refuses to walk
These 5 dog breeds will cost you big bucks
More Pets
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's killing
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: 2-year-old killed after being run over in own driveway
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
How to get FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
Take our money! Nintendo unveils Super NES Classic
Show More
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
Man with gun stirs fear after walking into daycare
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
Rockets' Gordon, D'Antoni grab awards during NBA show
More News
Top Video
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
New University of Texas license plates released
Home DNA tests open doors to history
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
More Video