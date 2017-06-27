Kitten loses three paws in horrific abuse case in Spring

The prognosis for a little kitten is better than you'd expect following a horrific case of animal cruelty. Pogo is just 14-weeks-old. She is recovering tonight inside the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital.Doctor Max Heimlich told Eyewitness News someone wrapped elastic hair ties around Pogo's paws. The bands were wound so tight it cut off blood flow. Three of her paws fell off as a result."This is the worst. The absolute worst I've ever seen," said Doctor Heimlich. "This is not neglect. This abuse, physical abuse."An observant boy named Brady found Pogo on Friday afternoon. He and his buddy discovered the injured animal in the mail room at the Parkside Place Apartments off FM 2920 Road near Spring."We saw a cat lying down. We didn't know what was wrong with it," said Brady. "We saw the feet. There was nothing there but bones."Dr. Heimlich said Pogo will pull through the ordeal. After her infection heals, her legs must be amputated. He plans to take care for the kitten and take her home as his pet.When ABC13 visited Pogo, she was purring and happy despite being able to see her exposed bones.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is now investigating this case. Anyone with information on what happened to Pogo is asked to contact HCSO at 713-755-6044.