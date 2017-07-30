PETS

How to protect your pet from highly contagious dog flu

Three cases of dog flu confirmed in Harris County (Michael Carroll/Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine via AP)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Local veterinarians are warning their customers of a highly contagious dog flu that has made its way to Houston.

If your dog has any of the following symptoms, you're encouraged to call your veterinarian immediately:
  • Coughing

  • Sneezing

  • Nasal discharge/runny nose

  • Loss of appetite

  • Lethargy

  • Fever


At least three cases have been confirmed in Harris County and many other cases have been confirmed in other parts of Texas.

PetSmart sent an email to their customers explaining how to best protect your pet.

They advise that during this time, try to limit the exposure to public places where dogs congregate, such as, dog parks.

Dog flu can be spread between animals or food bowls, which is why veterinarians recommend avoiding places like grooming salons, day care and dog parks.

Vaccines are available for dog flu.

