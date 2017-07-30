Coughing



Sneezing



Nasal discharge/runny nose



Loss of appetite



Lethargy



Fever

Local veterinarians are warning their customers of a highly contagious dog flu that has made its way to Houston.If your dog has any of the following symptoms, you're encouraged to call your veterinarian immediately:At least three cases have been confirmed in Harris County and many other cases have been confirmed in other parts of Texas.PetSmart sent an email to their customers explaining how to best protect your pet.They advise that during this time, try to limit the exposure to public places where dogs congregate, such as, dog parks.Dog flu can be spread between animals or food bowls, which is why veterinarians recommend avoiding places like grooming salons, day care and dog parks.Vaccines are available for dog flu.