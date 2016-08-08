PETS

Here are the differences between cat people and dog people
Do you like "Terminator 2: Judgement Day?" Then you're more likely to be a cat person. But if you love "Grey's Anatomy," you're more likely to be a dog person. (Shutterstock)

If you've ever wondered what truly separates "dog people" from "cat people," Facebook may have the answer.

The social network researched the social characteristics of 160,000 of its users who shared photos of cats or dogs on Facebook. Their results showed that dog people tend to have more friends while cat people are more likely to be single.

There were some pretty strong pop culture differences as well between the two animal camps: cat people preferred books like Dracula, Watchmen and Alice in Wonderland, while dog people enjoyed books like The Purpose Driven Life, The Shack, and, of course, Marley & Me.

Dog people tended to be fans of movies and shows like The Blind Side and Duck Dynasty, while cat people sunk their claws into Naruto and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

It came as no surprise either that dog people lived more in rural areas with more space for their dog to roam.
