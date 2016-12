Here are the differences between cat people and dog people

If you've ever wondered what truly separates "dog people" from "cat people," Facebook may have the answer.The social network researched the social characteristics of 160,000 of its users who shared photos of cats or dogs on Facebook. Their results showed that dog people tend to have more friends while cat people are more likely to be single.There were some pretty strong pop culture differences as well between the two animal camps: cat people preferred books likeandwhile dog people enjoyed books like, and, of course,Dog people tended to be fans of movies and shows likeand, while cat people sunk their claws intoandIt came as no surprise either that dog people lived more in rural areas with more space for their dog to roam.