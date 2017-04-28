BABY ANIMALS

Here are the top 10 possible names for April's baby giraffe

Melman? Geoffrey? What should April's little guy be called? (Animal Adventure Park)

It's been nearly two weeks since April the giraffe gave birth to her baby boy and he is outside enjoying the world. Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., posted a photo on Facebook of April and her baby boy getting outside for the first time together.
RELATED: April the giraffe finally gives birth


It appears as if April and her baby are bonding well, but the little guy still needs a name.

Animal Adventure Park just revealed the top 10 names submitted to its naming contest. Among the names is Allysa's Choice. If this gets the most votes, the calf's keeper, Allysa, will get to name him.

Here are all the top 10 choices:
- "Allysa's Choice"
- Apollo
- Geoffrey
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity


If you want to vote for one of the names or submit your own idea, just head over to NameAprilsCalf.com. Voting closes at 5 p.m. CST on Sunday, April 30. It costs $1 to vote, but the funds collected from the naming contest will be used for giraffe conservation efforts.

The final choice will be announced Monday, May 1.
RELATED: Houston Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe
